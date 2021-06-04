Apple bolsters AirTags privacy measures: Report

San Francisco :

The tech giant is also creating new ways to warn people an unexpected AirTag or Find My network-enabled device is nearby.





Apple on Thursday said that it has begun sending out updates to its AirTags, changing the window of time they will make noises when potentially being used to track another person.





Initially, the Apple device would play in three days. Now it will begin to play at a random time inside a window that lasts between 8 and 24 hours, CNET reported.





To further reassure people about its AirTags, Apple said it is developing an app for Android devices that will help people "detect" an AirTag or Find My network-enabled device that may also be unsuspectedly "travelling" with them.





Apple iPhones already have a similar alert system built into their devices. The Android app will be released later this year.





The company added that its moves, which come a week before its online Worldwide Developers Conference event, represent a continued commitment to improve AirTags privacy and security.