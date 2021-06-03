OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be launched with Snapdragon 750G chipset

New Delhi :

The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on June 10.





According to GSMArena, it looks like the Nord CE -- Core Edition -- is based heavily on the original Nord, with a few cuts here and there to presumably give it a lower launch price.





The report said that pre-orders will start in India on June 11.





The Nord CE 5G is said to feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Snapdragon 750G chipset at the helm and a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.





On the rear panel, there's a triple camera system, with a 64MP main sensor from Omnivision, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies.





There will be two RAM/storage versions -- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB, although it's UFS 2.1 storage and not anything faster.AThe device has a single down-firing speaker and is expected to run Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. It's entirely plastic-built (both the frame and the back are plastic, but of course the screen is covered with glass).





The Nord CE 5G is already confirmed to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and the handset is going to be 7.9mm thick.