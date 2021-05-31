LG to launch new 32-inch gaming monitor

New Delhi :

LG's latest 32-inch UltraGear monitor, 32GP850, will hit local shelves Tuesday with a price tag of 799,000 won ($720).





The addition of the 32GP850 expands LG's gaming monitor portfolio to 19 models, with their display sizes ranging from 24 inches to 38 inches.





The new monitor comes with Nano IPS display supporting quad high definition (QHD) resolution of 2,560x1,440 pixels and a 180Hz refresh rate, reports Yonhap news agency.





LG has been targeting the domestic gaming monitor market that expands sharply amid the contactless trend. The company released a 27-inch gaming monitor earlier this month.





According to market researcher IDC, the gaming monitor market in South Korea grew to around 360,000 units last year from 130,000 units in 2018.





LG hopes its gaming monitors can also perform well globally.





The worldwide monitor market shipments are expected to reach 150 million units this year, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, and gaming monitors are predicted to make up 17.3 percent of the total, or 25.9 million units, according to industry tracker TrendForce.