Samsung introduces new improved LED package

Seoul :

The LM301B EVO offers the industry's highest efficacy of 235 lumens per watt (lm/W) by using a new reflective material inside the packaging mold, according to Samsung.





The company also managed to fine tune the red spectrum in the LED's phosphor mix to deliver enhanced colour quality.





Samsung's latest LED package, built upon its flip-chip design, is available in color temperatures ranging from 2,700K to 6,500K.





It will be released in two lighting modules with the Q-series EVO for indoor lighting at offices and schools, and the H inFlux EVO for high–ceiling applications at factories and warehouses, reports Yonhap news agency.





Samsung said the LM301B EVO will allow luminaire manufacturers to create lamps that meet the Grade A certification of the European Union's energy-related products directive (ErP) and the V5.1 premium requirements from Design Lights Consortium (DLC), a nonprofit organisation for lighting standards in the United States and Canada.





According to market researcher TrendForce, the global lighting LED market is expected to top $6.7 billion in revenue this year, up 3.43 percent from a year earlier.