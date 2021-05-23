Agri-tech startup OneBasket to unveil two new offices

Mumbai :

The total Investment expected in opening these branches along with strengthening their online presence is Rs 2 crores, the company said in a statement.





"We are excited to enter these markets ahead of the scheduled time. With an overwhelming response to our platform, we are glad to bring the much-needed difference in the agriculture sector in India," said Madhusudan Reddy, founder, OneBasket.





It is present virtually through a website and a mobile app and has a physical office in Hyderabad presently.





The OneBasket app uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and image-based traceability to ensure standardisation of agri products.





Farmers can sell directly to customers, ensuring complete authenticity and traceability all the way -- from the type of seed selected, to the milling process and storage conditions, the company said





In a short span of one and a half years from starting operations, OneBasket has become a bridge between farmers and consumers, where the farmers that are on the platform are directly receiving orders from the consumers, it added.





The company said it is addressing the supply-demand gap in the non-perishables segment and is creating a win-win situation for farmers and consumers alike.