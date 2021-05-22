Samsung forecasts 7M foldable shipments for 2021: Report

Seoul :

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 alone is expected to sell in the 3 million unit range while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to rack in an additional 4 million shipments, GSMArena, citing The Elec, reported on Friday.





Both phones are expected to launch in July which would leave roughly 5 months for them to reach the aforementioned milestones, the report said.





The Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.





The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera.





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is likely to arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh) which may be advertised as 4,400 mAh.





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the report said.





A recent report indicated that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 may arrive in the second half of 2021 globally.