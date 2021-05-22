OPPO A53s 5G offers long battery life, some solid internals

New Delhi :

The smartphone with 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage and dual-SIM 5G is priced at Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively, in crystal blue and ink black colours and are available on FlipKart and key retail outlets.





There is massive fight in the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 price band in India and the phone arrives with some powerful features to ensure you do not experience the frustration of being interrupted while streaming or gaming.





Let us find out if the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant in crystal blue will fit your scheme of things.





On the battery front, the 5000mAh battery gives you at least 3 hours of more juice compared to the previous generation, a generic talk time of more than a day and video streaming for over 10 hours on full charge.





The ‘Super Power Saving' mode is useful and works well by adjusting the CPU frequency and screen's brightness to give you more time.





If you could not charge the device at night, the 'Super Night-time Standby' mode will ensure only up to 2 per cent of your battery.





The device comes with 128GB of storage via a Micro-SD slot.





What stands out about this device is that the 'RAM Expansion' feature decreases the chance of frame loss, fragmentation and a delay in reading data and ensures users have a long-lasting experience.





OPPO A53s 5G offers 'Ultra Clear Eye Care Display' with a large 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio on its 16.55cm water-drop display.





If you are using the device for long hours, the 'All-Day AI Eye Comfort' mode keeps your eyes comfortable. The modes offered are Sunlight screen, Higher sunlight screen, OPPO's Flagship 4096 Levels Brightness and AI Smart Backlighting.





The device also supports Night mode, Eye comfort mode, and low-brightness flicker-free experience.





On design front, the lightweight device has a 3D curved body with rounded edges.





Weighing at about 189.6 grams and 8.4mm thin, it fits neatly in your hands.





OPPO A53s 5G comes with a side fingerprint unlock feature that's embedded in the power button and the sensor's thickness is protected from sudden drops.





A side fingerprint unlocking will make it fast to unlock the phone.





On the camera front, the device has AI-driven triple camera which features a 13MP main camera, a portrait camera and a 2MP macro camera.





Whether or not it's a portrait shot, you can capture ultra clear 108MP images that output a photo in high resolution preserving each detail of the shot, even if you zoom into the photo.





OPPO A53s 5G also offers up to 15 photo filters and 10 video filters and AI Scene Recognition recognises up to 22 different photography scenarios, while Dazzle colour brightens these shots but retain the natural tone.





The 8MP front camera also optimises for shots in dim lighting as Ultra Night Selfie captures up to 8 photos at once in different brightness levels and combine them to balance the lighting.





The OPPO's ColorOS 11 offers user-friendly features like FlexDrop that will help you multitask as an app can be minimised as a floating mini window, while Text Scanner will convert a photo of a document into an editable text file.





The ‘System Booster' feature will boost your phone's speed by intelligently reallocating system resources to preload your most-used apps, which means at least 20 per cent faster load times.





There are exciting cashback offers as well from leading banks and No-cost EMI of up to 6 months with extend warranty. Customers paying via Paytm will get 11 per cent cashback.





OPPO has extended the repair warranty on all of its products until June 20 owing to the pandemic.





Conclusion: OPPO A53s 5G is another stellar performer in the 'A' series and will be a value for money device. Look at it for long battery life, RAM Expansion tool and some solid internals.