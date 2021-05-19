Now you can check Fleets while scrolling tweets

New Delhi :

The company said that it is rolling out the new feature on iOS and soon on Android.





"When there's a blue circle around someone's avatar, tap it to see their Fleets.A(And if you see a purple circle around someone's avatar, tap it to join their Space)," the company wrote on its platform.





Recently, the micro-blogging site added a collection of its animated stickers and emojis -- the latter of which the company calls "Twemoji".





And if users search for something at the top of the screen, Twitter will pull up GIFs sourced from Tenor and Facebook-owned Giphy.





A similar feature is already available on other platforms like Snapchat or Instagram.





The company unveiled Fleets back in November 2020 for all the users worldwide.





Twitter said that its tests of Fleets in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea were encouraging.





The results showed that Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation and Twitter saw that people with Fleets talk more on the platform.





One can Fleet text, reactions to tweets, photos or videos and customise their Fleets with various background and text options.