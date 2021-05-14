Apple likely to unveil 3rd-gen Airpods on May 18: Report

San Francisco :

The new rumour comes from Apple YouTuber Luke Miani who shared the alleged exclusive news with the AppleTrack website, MacRumors reported.





According to the YouTuber, the iPhone-maker plans to release the next-generation 'AirPods' through a Newsroom update and website refresh, which could also include an 'Apple Music HiFi' debut.





The new 'AirPods' are expected to feature an updated design that's more in-line with the design of the 'AirPods Pro' but lacking in "Pro" features such as Active Noise Cancellation.





It will reportedly be the first major update to the standard 'AirPods' following a slight refresh in 2019 which featured wireless charging, Hey Siri support and improved battery life.





Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the new AirPods would entire mass production in the third quarter of this year.





Alongside the new third-generation 'AirPods', Apple plans to announce a brand new HiFi or high-fidelity 'Apple Music' tier, according to the new rumour.





A report earlier this month indicated that Apple plans to begin offering Apple Music subscribers higher quality streaming with a new subscription tier in the "coming weeks".



