Intel's new processors to power gamers, content creators

New Delhi :

The Intel Core i9-11980HK delivers the highest performance in laptops, reaching speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz), the company claimed.





"These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single-core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct-attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth," Chris Walker, Intel corporate VP and GM of the Mobile Client Platforms Group, said in a statement.





Extending the performance momentum established by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35 series, the 11th Gen Intel H-series processors, based on 10 nanometre SuperFin process technology, feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz.





Additionally, the central processing unit (CPU) can directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card, enabling gamers to experience higher framerates with lower latency and load large textures faster.





The processor offers 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared with the 10th Gen H-series processors, and three times the total PCIe bandwidth compared with other industry processors.





The company also unveiled new Intel vPro H-series processors -- led by the eight-core and 16-thread Intel Core i9-11950H -- and Intel Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors.





Built on the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform, the platform delivers comprehensive hardware-based security and breakthrough performance, as well as powerful computing experiences for professional users.