Itel enabling consumers to fight Covid-19 with it2192T Thermo Edition

New Delhi :

"India is battling one of the worst epidemics ever. With thousands of people struggling for their safety against the virus, it becomes extremely important to do our bit as a responsible technology brand. Such a time calls for innovation that makes our life easier. itel's latest feature phone -itel it2192T Thermo Edition comes with an in-built temperature sensor that enables consumers like frontline workers to monitor their temperature on the go with complete ease, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.





"We aim to enable, empower, and provide access to customers with a technology-based solution to make them informed about their health with a tap of their finger," Talapatra added.





Priced at Rs 1,049, the phone comes with an in-built temperature sensor that enables consumers to monitor their temperature. The phone also comes with a text-to-speech feature and supports eight regional input languages.





The Thermo sensor has been placed next to the camera. To use this feature, the user needs to long-press the thermo button on the phone to enter thermo menu and place the sensor on the upright palm or touch finger on the sensor. It will give a temperature reading in Celsius, which can also be converted into Fahrenheit.





Other than temperature monitoring, itel it2192T Thermo Edition supports a text-to-speech feature that lets users hear incoming calls, messages, menu and even their phonebook.





The phone reads out the temperature test results for consumers that makes it more convenient for specially-abled people and also supports eight languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati.





With the 1,000mAh battery onboard, it can give up to 4 days of battery backup with super battery mode.





Featuring a 4.5cm display, this keypad feature phone has a rear camera, wireless FM with recording advantage, an auto call recorder to record conversations, an LED torch, one-touch mute, and pre-loaded games.





itel has been enhancing the consumer experience by adding a unique value proposition to its offerings. itel it2192T Thermo Edition has been launched to reach a large number of users with a basic health tracking necessity that is of paramount importance during this pandemic.