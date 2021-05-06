Facebook adds new features to Instagram Direct, Messenger

San Francisco :

The company has introduced new camera stickers on Messenger and Messenger Kids celebrating the diversity and impact of Asian and Pacific Islanders (API).





"You can use one of four Messenger camera stickers to support and raise awareness of key issues important to the API community," the company said in a blogpost.





"Kids can explore the richness and diversity of unique traditions, histories and cultures across Asian and Pacific Islander countries through a series of Messenger Kids camera stickers," it added.





The company said they have created an easy sticker reference guide to help parents have more in-depth conversations with their kids around API cultures.





It also said that they have added the ability to send a visual reply in Instagram DMs on iOS with another photo or video of the user's choice.





To use the feature, simply tap the camera icon to respond with a photo or video of your own.





If you are an audio messaging fan, the company is making it easier to go hands-free with tap-to-record on Messenger.





"Now, you no longer need to hold down the mic -- tap-to-record allows you to craft the perfect audio message while you're doing other things and makes it a more accessible feature," it added.