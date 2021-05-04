Now speak and type on Koo in regional languages in India

New Delhi :

Called 'Talk to Type,' the feature will help Koo users speak out their thoughts and the words will show up on the screen at the click of a button.





"This 'Talk to Type' feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level. Users don't have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Koo.





"For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain. We will keep adding value to Indians by enabling the easiest localised forms of expression and present their thoughts to India in a seamless way," Radhakrishna said in a statement.





Founded last year, the vernacular micro-blogging platform Koo crossed 40 lakh users within no time and aims to garner 10 crore users by the end of this year.





"We are first social platform in the world to launch such a feature. You won't find this on Facebook, Twitter or any other global platform," informed Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo.





Koo had raised $4.1 million as part of its Series A funding. Infosys veteran Mohandas Pai's 3one4 Capital was the latest addition to the investors on board, according to the company, and Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participated in the round.





The fast-growing vernacular platform describes itself as a personal updates and opinion sharing micro-blogging service.