Epic Games acquires artist portfolio marketplace ArtStation

Founded in 2014, ArtStation provides a platform for creators across games, media and entertainment where they can develop and share their portfolios, post and discover job opportunities.





"The ArtStation leadership team brings tremendous talent and an unparalleled track record of supporting a vibrant creator community and ecosystem," said Epic Games vice president and general manager Marc Petit said in a statement.





"We look forward to working with them to provide creators with access to even more resources and tools, empowering them to do their best work."





At Epic, ArtStation will continue to operate as an independently branded platform while collaborating closely with the Unreal Engine team.





ArtStation and Unreal Engine teams will be able to empower the creative community with expanded tools, resources, and connections.





"We will be reducing ArtStation Marketplace fees so creators can get even more value from the ArtStation platform. ArtStation Learning will also be free to all users for the remainder of 2021," said Epic Games.





"As part of Epic, we will be able to advance this mission and give back to the community in ways that we weren't able to on our own, while retaining the ArtStation name and spirit," said Leonard Teo, CEO and co-founder of ArtStation.