Micromax 'IN 1' smartphone takes Chinese rivals head on

New Delhi :

The 6.67-inch device (4GB+64GB) with FHD+ Punch Hole display, MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 48MP triple AI rear camera with an advanced night mode (in both rear and selfie sensors) comes for Rs 10,499 in two colours, purple and blue.





Let us see if the device will justify the buzz it has created.





Firs of all, the 'In 1' smartphone has no pre-loads or bloatware, meaning the device offers a safe, faster and pure Android OS experience with guaranteed, regular updates for two years.





The 'IN 1' packs a punch with a 48MP AI triple rear camera, a 2MP depth-of-field camera and a 2MP macro camera.





The 8MP selfie camera with high-pixel density allowed good images with clear face details and colour in day-lights.





With night mode on both sensors (front and rear), 'IN 1' was able to produce decent images even in low-light conditions.





The AI scene recognition feature can identify up to 10 different scenes and automatically adjusts brightness and saturation.





Both the front and rear cameras support selectable background blur, to deliver excellent bokeh effect for professional portraits.





You can use 'Merge to HDR' and 'Direct to GIF' to elevate your photo/video experience.





On the battery front, the 'make in India' 5000mAh battery claims to last up to two days and comes with a 18W fast charger in the box.





During our review, the battery lasted for nearly a day-and-a-half on frequent video streaming, music and web browsing.





On the display front, 'IN 1' with metallic finish appears sleek. A unique X Pattern improves the look and feel. The matte finish and 'Oleophobic' coating on screen ensures that there are no residual fingerprint smudges on the back or the front of the screen.





'IN 1' offers 80 degree viewing angle, a 20:9 screen ratio, 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HD playback on OTT platforms.





The device offers MediaTek Helio G80 with a mix of Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs for gamers.





The Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor has peak speed of 950MHz, giving the device a highly responsive performance.





The smartphone also offers Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte and Dual WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz) support and latest Bluetooth V5.0 for seamless data transfer.





The smartphone is available on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart.





Conclusion: In the highly-competitive Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 market where Chinese players dominate, Micromax has introduced a real blockbuster. The 'In 1' smartphone is probably the first device from a domestic manufacturer that houses solid internals and bloatware-free, safe experience.