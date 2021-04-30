YouTube testing time-linked comments on videos

San Francisco :

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube said that it is testing time-linked comments that will appear at the exact time users are watching a video.





This experiment is available on some videos to a small group of people and the company considers rolling this out more broadly, based on feedback.





"We're currently testing a new feature that allows you to view comments timed to the exact moment you're watching in a video," the company said in a blog post on Thursday.





"To see if you're part of the experiment, go to the comments section on iOS or Android, and tap the Sort button to select Timed Beta," it added.





According to 9To5Google, this could help prevent spoilers in certain content or could have the opposite effect with more comment spam than currently litters the video streaming platform.





The company recently said that it is conducting a new experiment that will feature media literacy tips in the form of 15-second skippable ads that will show up before a video.





YouTube said that its mobile app for iOS and Android will now offer users more control over video resolution and other options.





The brand-new video resolution controls allow you to prioritise "higher picture quality" which uses more data, or "data saver," which lowers the picture/video quality when streaming videos on the YouTube mobile app.





When playing, the video quality will change depending on your network or data connection conditions, according to the report.