Facebook testing dedicated News Feed for businesses

San Francisco :

Facebook is testing a new dedicated News Feed for businesses that will help businesses connect with their customers online and grow more efficiently.





For the first time, businesses can engage as their business profile, making tasks like commenting, posting and liking as a business easier.





"Starting in the US, we're beginning to test a new experience from News Feed where people can tap on topics they're interested in under posts and ads in Feed, such as beauty, fitness or clothing, and explore content from related businesses," the company said in a blog post on Thursday.





With a new dedicated business News Feed, separate from your personal one, businesses can more easily engage with their communities and find relevant content from other businesses, according to the company.





To help businesses save time, the Professional Dashboard aggregates all of your tools in one place with more actionable Page Insights.





"People already discover businesses while scrolling through News Feed, and this will make it easier to discover and consider new businesses they might not have found on their own," said Facebook.





Business owners can also manage their business Page with clearer task based permissions to admins, making it easier to control who has access to your Page.





According to a recent State of Small Business Report, more than half (55 per cent) of small businesses said they're using digital tools to communicate with customers.