UP tops active mobile app users' chart in March: Report

New Delhi :

As mobile usage gains momentum in the pandemic times, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart in active app users as entertainment, communication and social media categories saw maximum downloads in March, a new report showed on Tuesday.





In the month of March, gaming apps witnessed maximum downloads and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of active users, according to home-grown app-content-discovery platform Indus App Bazaar.





Entertainment, communication, and social media remained the top three most downloaded app categories.





"Top cities are Bangalore Urban, which became the leader, followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Gurugram," the findings showed.





"The top three states in terms of active users were Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, all of which have a strong younger demographic presence," the company said.





Indus App Bazaar offers access in 12 Indian languages and English, Hindi and Marathi were the top three languages in content consumption in March.





Founded by three IITians, Rakesh Deshmukh, Akash Dongre, and Sudhir Bangarambandi in 2015, Indus App Bazaar houses more than 400,000 apps and caters to over more than 100 million users across the country.