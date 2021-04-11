Logitech discontinues its Harmony remotes

New Delhi :

However, models that are currently in stock at retailers will be available while supplies last, and the company says it will continue to provide support and service for the Harmony remote "as long as customers are using it", reports The Verge.





"While Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes," the company said in a blog post on Friday.





"We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes," it added.





The company also plans to continue to update the platform and add devices to Harmony database.





"Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered," the company said.





Logitech acquired Intrigue Technologies, the original maker of the Harmony remote, back in 2004, the report said.





Harmony universal remotes were popular among consumers seeking one remote to rule them all -- cable box, gaming console, and streaming devices. Some newer models were even able to be used with smart home devices.