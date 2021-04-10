Apple testing search tags in App Store to narrow down results

San Francisco :

Recently, some users had noticed that searching for popular terms like "photos" or "adventure games" brings up additional tags.





Tapping on these tags curates and focuses the search results. In some cases, a second tag can be added to narrow down the results even further, reports AppleInsider.





It isn't clear when the tag feature first debuted, but the report notes that it's seemingly a recent addition. There are also reports scattered across social media corroborating the feature's appearance.





The tags are only appearing for users in the US presently. Most users who have access to the feature are running an iOS 14.5 beta, but at least one noticed its appearance in iOS 14.4.2.





In AppleInsider's own testing, the feature only appeared on devices running an iOS 14.5 beta. Even then, it didn't appear every time.





According to Apple's website, at least 70 per cent of App Store users use the search capabilities to find apps and 65 per cent of downloads occur directly after a search.





The new tag feature should make it easier for users to find specific types of apps. On the developer side, it should make it easier for apps to get discovered, the report said.