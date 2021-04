MacBook, iPad production delayed over global chip shortage

San Francisco :

According to Nikkei Asia, chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production -- the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly.





The report, citing industry sources and experts, said the delays are a sign that the chip shortage is growing more serious and could impact smaller tech players even more heavily.





Some iPad assembly, meanwhile, was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components, the report said.





Production plans for Apple's iconic iPhones have so far not been affected by the supply shortage, although the supply of some components for the devices is "quite tight".





Apple rival Samsung Electronics recently confirmed that the chip shortage could be problematic for the company in the April to June period, adding that it has teams of employees working around the clock to resolve the issue, the report said.





Apple sells around 200 million iPhones, more than 20 million MacBooks, 19 million iPads, and more than 70 million pairs of AirPods a year -- all rank within the top five globally in their respective consumer electronics segments -- making the company one of the world's most powerful procurement forces.