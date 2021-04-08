Intel ad uses MacBook to promote its chips

San Francisco :

According to MacRumors, Apple still sells Intel-based Macs, the chip referenced in the ad is not used in any Mac, and in fact, it was launched around the same time Apple released its M1 Apple silicon chip late last year.





The ad appeared on Reddit and was shared on Twitter and it features a man using what clearly seems to be a MacBook Pro.





The ad's tagline says, "The world's best processor on a thin and light laptop," and is meant to promote the Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor.





The image that Intel used in the ad is actually a stock image offered by Getty Images, which clearly shows the laptop is indeed a MacBook Pro with an accompanying Magic Mouse, the report said.





One of Intel's most notable marketing campaigns was launched last month and features former "I'm a Mac" actor Justin Long in a series of videos comparing a MacBook Pro powered with aCEM1aCE to a variety of Windows laptops.





Even as the two companies go head to head, newly appointed Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says he hopes that his company will make Apple silicon chips in the future and have Apple as a normal client.