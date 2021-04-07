Italian tech accessories firm Celly enters India with Beetal

New Delhi :

Founded in Italy in 1998, Celly is now an Esprinet Group's brand, with over 4 billion euros in turnover and more than 1,500 employees.





The brand aims to launch over 20 products in India by the end of this month cater to the mid to high-end segment which will be available on leading ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart along with retail stores, the company said in a statement.





"We have tailored all our products to meet the Indian market technical and design expectations, with unprecedented Italian craftsmanship and quality, along with two year warranty for our high-tech lineups," said Stefan Fink-Jensen, International Business Development for Celly.





Celly is specialised in the production and distribution of high-quality accessories for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, cameras and notebooks.





"With decades of experience in Indian market, our vast omnichannel reach would be able to provide platform to make Celly Products accessible and available to all," said Puneet Gupta, Business Head, Beetel.





Founded in 1987, Beetel is one of the oldest brands in the telecom industry.