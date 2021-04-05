Searce gets Google Cloud Managed Services Provider status

Pune :

Entry into this programme helps the Pune-based company's clients to further leverage Searce's deep technical expertise in cloud modernisation consulting, hands-on implementation support, and 24x7 cloud operations support.





Ash Willis, Managing Director, Partnerships and Alliances at Google Cloud APAC, said: "As one of our top partners in India and the wider APAC region, Searce is an important enabler for our growth ambitions, and we look forward to working closely with them to deepen their Google Cloud skills to drive data-driven, digital transformation across enterprises and start-ups."





As a Google Cloud Managed Services Provider, Searce's tech consulting and implementation expertise will be augmented with offerings to help clients get onto Google Cloud faster and manage their infrastructure at scale.





Searce's investments into dedicated client success functions coupled with its existing cloud reliability engineering practice allow clients to have access to cloud consulting and implementation packages, hands-on support "whenever needed," infrastructure and application-level monitoring along with ongoing optimisations and continuous improvement.





"Being recognised by Google Cloud as an MSP is a great testament of our deep technical abilities in providing advanced cloud consulting services to our clients," said Hardik Parekh, Founder and CEO, Searce.





"As a full-stack service provider, Searce offers a single-window 24x7 consulting and cloud managed services for Google Cloud's platform, Google Workspace, Maps and AI/ML solutions. This, coupled with our 750+ people global delivery engine supports digital natives and enterprises across the US, Canada, the UK, India, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia," Parekh added.