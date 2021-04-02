Apple Arcade expands its catalog to more than 180 games

San Francisco :

Timeless Classics and App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

Timeless Classics includes universally loved, quintessential genres with titles like "Good Sudoku by Zach Gage," "Chess - Play & Learn," and "Backgammon," while App Store Greats brings some of the best award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including "Threes!," "Mini Metro," and "Fruit Ninja Classic," all ad-free and fully unlocked.

"Today we're launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats," Matt Fischer, Apple's Vice President of the App Store, said in a statement.

The company has also added new exclusive Arcade Originals, including "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "Star Trek: Legends," and "The Oregon Trail,".

The two new categories join Arcade Originals to bring the service's catalog to over 180 outstanding games for the entire family to enjoy at a great value, with no ads or additional in-app purchases, the company said.

Apple Arcade offers no ads, no in-app purchases, support for Apple's high user privacy standards and one all-inclusive subscription offer with access for up to six family members.

It is included as part of Apple One or for a low monthly subscription of Rs 99 with a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV can avail the Apple Arcade services free for three months.