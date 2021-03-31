HP to join leading smartphone chip brand for new Chromebook

New Delhi :

To help students stay connected, productive, focused, and secure, HP is introducing its latest addition to the Chromebook range in the first week of April, that will be the first company's device with a chip manufactured by a smartphone brand.





The device is set to be powered with a leading processor known for smartphone category to empower students with a personalised interactive, cloud-based learning experience, sources said.





"The new HP Chromebook will give users right mix of powerful performance and mobility at a competitive price point," they added.





In 2020, HP transformed and reinvented the PC experience for different user segments. The company led the PC market in India with 28.7 per cent market share last year, according to the IDC.





The new Chromebook will be ideal for demanding applications like web browsing, email, apps and services, enabling AI-enhanced applications.





In the last couple of years, HP has created education solutions that combine student-optimised hardware, software and the best of partner innovations in the country.