Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix Fold, enters foldable smartphone race

Beijing :

The device features a 8.01-inch WQHD (wide quad high definition)+ resolution flexible internal display and a 6.52-inch AMOLED display as the front screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HD+ resolution.





The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5020mAh battery and 67W turbo charging support.





The device boasts even more firsts, debuting Xiaomi's own Surge C1 Image Signal Processor optimised for professional photography, and sporting the first Liquid Lens seen in a smartphone.





It adopts a U-shaped hinge design, which the company claims has greatly improved weight and reliability. The weight is reduced by up to 27 per cent compared to other foldables, Xiaomi said.





The smartphone is be priced at 9,999 yuan (approximately Rs 1,11,747) for the 12GB+256GB variant, 10,999 yuan (about Rs 1,22,900) for the 12GB+512GB variant and 12,999 yuan (about Rs 1,45,230) for the 16GB+512GB version.





Pre-orders for Mi MIX Standard Edition and Ceramic Special Edition will be open on March 30, Xiaomi said.





Mi MIX FOLD will be officially available for purchase from April 16 in Mainland China via official Xiaomi channels.





"What sets Mi Mix Fold apart from other smartphones is the handy desktop mode, giving you the space you need to handle your daily tasks," Xiaomi said at its "Spring 2021 New Product Launch" event.





The company said that it inserted a beautifully crafted hinge as the backbone of the device and folding mechanism of each and every unit of the device has been tested over one million times.





Made with multiple bendable graphite layers and large vapour chamber, the "Butterfly Cooling System" gives Mi Mix Fold a larger cooling surface.





"We paired Mi Mix Fold with four camera capabilities. Ranging from the industry top-notch 108MP camera, to the 30x digital zoom and macro lens, the Mi Mix Fold is ready for all of your photography needs," Xiaomi said.





"The innovative Liquid Lens technology works like a human eye. It's smaller and can focus faster + more accurately, with both telephoto and macro shooting capabilities," it added.





The phone comes with Harman Kardon quad speakers.