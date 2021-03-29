Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite images, specifications revealed

Seoul :

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be powered by the Helio P22T SoC and 3 GB of RAM and a large battery of 5,100mAh capacity, reports GizmoChina.





The tablet may also come with an 8.7-inch display while the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is expected to come in a little larger with a 12.4-inch display.





Other details include a 5,100 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Bluetooth listing confirms the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 support.





It will include other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will likely run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.





The Tab A7 Lite tablet has already bagged FCC certification and it was approved by the Bluetooth SIG body earlier this month.





Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, it is expected to arrive in three models - 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi only variants.