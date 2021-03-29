Kaze and the Wild Masks lands on Google Stadia

San Francisco :

This is in addition to the game's planned release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.





Developed by PixelHive, Kaze and the Wild Masks is part of the first batch of Stadia Makers titles, indie games that received direct technical assistance, development hardware, and funding from Google in exchange for offering a Stadia version, 9To5Google reported.





Kaze and the Wild Masks takes its visual inspiration from the colourful 16-bit era and personalizes it with modernized, hand-drawn pixel-art graphics. The game offers simple and intuitive mechanics, difficult challenges, iconic bosses and a satisfyingly smooth platforming and speed.





Recently, Google confirmed that it is planning to launch more than 100 games to the Stadia store for its players in 2021.





Google also revealed the games that will be coming to the Stadia store in the coming weeks and months.