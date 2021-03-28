Vivo X60 Pro offers stylish design, impressive camera

New Delhi :

The Vivo X60 Pro was launched along with two other smartphones -- Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro+.





While Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro+ are on two opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of pricing, Vivo X60 Pro sits right in the middle promising a balance between price and features.





Vivo X60 Pro comes in a single storage variant -- 12GB+256GB -- at Rs 49,990 and two colour options, midnight black and shimmer blue.





The major highlights of the device are Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 48MP rear camera with gimbal stabilisation.





Vivo entered the premium smartphone segment last year with the X-series in India that was manufactured at the company's Greater Noida facility.





We used the device for a while and here's how it performed.





If you have seen Vivo X50 Pro, you will find a similar design, with dual-curved edges and a glass matte back finish, which makes the device look premium.





It measures 158.58 x 73.24 x 7.59mm and weighs 177 grams.





The volume rocker and power buttons are placed on the right side of the device and at the bottom, there is a single speaker grille, USB-C port and dual-SIM slot.





However, if you love the 3.5mm jack, you will miss it in the device (several devices have already ditched the nostalgic jack).





With thin bezels, curvy screen and a punch hole placed at centre top makes the device look more appealing.





The phone comes with a 6.56-inch touchscreen display with an AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate offering full HD+ resolution.





While using the device under direct sunlight, we did not find any issue as the screen was clearly visible. The panel can achieve 800 nits of peak brightness.





As far as the rear cameras are concerned, the smartphone packs a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.48 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 13MP 2x telephoto shooter camera with an f/2.46 aperture.





After clicking few pictures, it can be said that this smartphone delivers quality pictures from the rear shooter.





We found camera performance impressive in various lights. The low-light performance was good and was capable of producing bright images using a dedicated night mode.





On the front, the smartphone houses a 32MP camera for selfies with an f/2.45 aperture. The selfies also offered impressive results in both bright light and low light conditions.





Overall, the camera department did a great job.





Vivo X60 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and packs 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.





The device did not lag while using it. However, we faced the issue of overheating if used for a longer period. The under-display fingerprint scanner face unlock worked fine.





The smartphone houses a 4200mAh battery, which is average. But, the good thing is that it supports fast charging.





So, you might not need to worry about it. However, a more powerful battery would have added more stars to the device.





Conclusion: Neat design, impressive camera and powerful chipset makes Vivo X60 Pro a solid device. It has the potential to gain attraction and give strong competition to other brands.