TECNO adds to Holi celebrations with easy finance options on smartphones

New Delhi :

TECNO has tied up with major Financial services partners like Bajaj Finserv, HDB, Home Credit and Mswipe to offer no-cost EMI options to its consumers.





Not only this, consumers can also avail triple zero (000) exclusive scheme of Bajaj Finserv -- No cost interest EMI, 0 down payment as well as 0 processing fee on TECNO POVA and TECNO Camon 16, the company said in a statement.





To avail this consumer can visit any TECNO offline retail outlet.





''Being a consumer centric brand, TECNO has a tailor-made solution for all types of consumers. So, whether consumers are on the lookout for a BIG Display, BIG Battery smartphone or a ‘camera-centric' smartphone or a ‘heavy gaming' TECNO has a perfect solution for all their needs,'' the company added.





TECNO POVA is available in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.





It is currently the most competitive smartphone offering Helio G80 Octa-Core Processor, an in-built Hyper Engine Gaming Technology with a 6000mAh battery, dual IC fast charger and dot-In display starting at just Rs 10,499.





It is equipped with an AI Quad Rear Camera (16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens) complemented with 8MP Selfie camera.





Priced at Rs 11,499, the TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the affordable ‘64MP Quad cam with Eye Autofocus feature and premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS in the under-12K segment. The device features a 6.8 HD+ Dot-in-display that seemly integrates the 16MP AI front camera and light sensor.





The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great for gaming and daily robust usage. It also comes with a heavy-duty 5,000mAh battery and 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage.





The TECNO SPARK 6 Go boasts of its first most affordable 4GB + 64GB storage smartphone in India from its popular SPARK series.





It features a 6.52 HD+ Dot-Notch display, a massive 5000mAh battery and is equipped with a 13MP Dual rear camera with Dual Flashlight, to capture crisp and clear photos even in low light. It also features an 8 MP AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash. The SPARK 6 Go is affordably priced at Rs 8,699.