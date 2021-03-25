DIRT 5 racing title lands on Google Stadia

San Francisco :

"DIRT 5", the bold off-road racing experience from Codemasters, is available in the Stadia store for $59.99, reports 9To5Google.





DIRT 5 focuses specifically on off-road rally racing. One can go through a single-player mode or one can race with other people online.





The game also supports four-player split-screen gameplay if you have three friends that want to join in on the fun.





DIRT 5 is coming to Xbox later this year and it's one of the new games that will be available on box current-gen Xbox hardware and the next-gen Series X with a single purchase.





Meanwhile, DIRT 5 is also set to arrive on Sony PlayStation soon.





Recently, Google confirmed that it is planning to launch more than 100 games to the Stadia store for its players in 2021.





Google also revealed the games that will be coming to the Stadia store in the coming weeks and months.