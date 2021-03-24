OnePlus launches 3 smartphones in 9 series, smartwatch too

New Delhi :

The OnePlus 9 Pro (12GB+256GB) starts at Rs 64,999 and OnePlus 9 (8GB+128GB) will cost Rs 49,999. OnePlus Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 in April.





The 8GB+128GB OnePlus 9R for Rs 39,999 is an exclusive addition to the India market at the moment. Equipped with Snapdragon 870 CPU, the OnePlus 9R empowers users to experience the next level of fast and smooth.





OnePlus 9R will also come in the 12GB+256 GB variant for Rs 43,999.





The OnePlus 9 series comes a new flagship camera system in partnership with legendary professional camera manufacturer Hasselblad.





It offers latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, the superior Fluid Display 2.0 with a DisplayMate A+ rating, and industry-challenging fast charging solutions, Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless.





"Co-developed with Hasselblad, the new Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will give users the ability to capture their own iconic moments with more accurate colors and premium image quality," said Pete Lau, Founder, CEO and Chief Product Officer of OnePlus.





"Together with the new OnePlus Watch, our latest flagship smartphone series offers a burdenless user experience with even the smallest detail tailored to challenge the smartphone industry and empower our Community through premium technology," he added during the global launch event.





The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 go on sale on April 1 and April 15, respectively.





The users can buy the Warp Charger 50 wireless charger on OnePlus.in for Rs 5,990.





The OnePlus 9 Pro's 48MP main camera features a custom-designed IMX789 sensor, co-engineered with Sony, with an impressively large 1/1.4-inch sensor.





It offers faster focus speeds, four-times more color information for greater color accuracy, cleaner daytime and night shots, and reduced motion blur in videos.





The OnePlus 9 Pro's 50MP ultra-wide camera uses a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, which ensures enhanced image quality and lower noise. The 8MP telephoto camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro offers 3.3 times zoom with OIS to reduce blur, maxing out at 30 times digital zoom.





The OnePlus 9 Pro's main camera features 16-times the pixel count of standard 1080p for high-quality videos, the company said.





It can shoot at 4K 120fps, giving you more creative possibilities in shooting video and editing, with DOL-HDR ensuring you always get the subject in clear view in backlit environments.





The OnePlus 9 Pro's ultra-wide camera can also create time-lapse video when walking.





OnePlus Watch has round design. The 46 mm case is crafted from quality stainless steel, with 2.5D curved glass on the face and a subtle yet radiant glossy CD pattern on the display bezel for an added touch of class.





"The long-lasting 402mAh battery gives you enough power for up to two weeks of sustainable use, as well as up to a week of power for the most active users," the company said.