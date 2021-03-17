Sennheiser launches in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

New Delhi :

Powered by a refined version of Sennheiser's 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, Sennheiser IE 300 is built to ensure a well-balanced sound signature and excellent sonic accuracy combined with a superior sound and a premium design.





"Sennheiser has been at the forefront of innovation and has evolved into developing some of the finest audio peripherals in the market right now. With an armour of high-end audio products, Sennheiser has paved the way to an audio revolution," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement.





Sennheiser's new IE 300 features 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, manufactured at the company's headquarters in Germany, ensuring superior sound quality, with a well-balanced sound signature and excellent sonic accuracy.





With a frequency response of 6 Hz - 20 kHz, the IE 300 aims to deliver clear high frequencies with a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals.





According to the company, the IE 300 offers exceptional durability and comfort, with a design inspired by the world of professional audio. Its ergonomic features include individually adjustable flexible ear hooks, as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes.