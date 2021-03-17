Samsung to unveil Galaxy A52, A72

New Delhi :

The 'Galaxy Awesome Unpacked' event will be streamed live on Samsung India's YouTube Channel and Samsung Newsroom India tonight at 7.30 p.m. IST, the company said in a statement.





Samsung is likely to roll out two variants of Galaxy A52 globally - 5G variant and LTE variant. Consumers in India are likely to get the LTE variant of Galaxy A52.





Both Galaxy A52 and A72 are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Additionally, both these smartphones will come with 64MP main camera and sport 90 Hz display.





The Galaxy A Series debuted in India in 2019 and contributes heavily to Samsung's mid-range smartphones in India. Galaxy A Series smartphones are known for great display, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life.





This year Samsung has already launched two Galaxy A smartphones - Galaxy A12 and A32 - in India.





Globally, Galaxy A is one of Samsung's most popular smartphone series. Last year, Galaxy A51 became the world's most popular smartphone, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. Samsung sold 63,369 Galaxy A51 smartphone every day, which amounts to an average of 2,640 smartphones per hour.