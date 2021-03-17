Jio-Mediatek's esports tournament garners over 10M views

Mumbai :

The tournament that started on January 13, 2021 featured Garena's Free Fire game with solo and duo categories, running in parallel for 7 weeks with over 43,000 teams.





Team Head Hunters won the tournament and were awarded the title along with Rs 3 lakh prize money.





"MediaTek is proud to have partnered with Jio in successfully organizing the revolutionary Esports tournament 'Free Fire Gaming Masters' powered by JioGames, " the company's spokesperson said in a statement.





"The success of the Free Fire Gaming Masters powered by JioGames Esports tournament reiterates the popularity of the growing e-sports industry in India, which has been witnessing a significant surge in user base and is estimated to continue to grow significantly in a post-pandemic world," it added.





The tournament witnessed high engagement with over 10 million views from Jio and non Jio subscribers on the streaming platforms. It was broadcast LIVE in Hindi and English on JioTV HD Esports Channel, Booyah and YouTube.





According to a white paper released by UK-based market research firm YouGov, India ranks among the top 10 gaming countries in the world with 71% of the urban population playing casual or professional games on smartphones, consoles and other devices.