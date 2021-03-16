AirPods 3 to enter mass production stage in Q3 2021

San Francisco :

If mass production doesn't begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that AirPods 3 wouldn't be shipped until later in the year, MacRumors reported.





These next-generation versions of Apple's popular wireless headphones are expected to feature a design similar to that of AirPods Pro. However, to keep costs low, they will not feature active noise cancellation and ear tips.





The third-generation AirPods will feature the same design as the current AirPods Pro with Apple's H1 chip at the core, housed in a new system in a package (SiP) enclosure.





A South Korean supplier is developing the AirPods' new SiP used for the H1 chip, which is said to be a "simple square shape", in contrast to the AirPods Pro SiP, which is "round-shaped like a mouse".





In terms of pricing, the new AirPods maybe 20 per cent cheaper at the launch than the current AirPods Pro priced at $249.