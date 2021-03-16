OnePlus 9 series to come with 2 years of warranty

Beijing :

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a two-year warranty, instead of the industry-standard 1 year, reports GSMArena.





OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.





OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.





The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.





Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.





The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.