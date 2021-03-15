Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla, new filing shows

San Francisco :

Zach Kirkhorn will maintain his position of chief financial officer, but his official title has changed to "Master of Coin," also effective March 15, reports marketwatch.com.





Separately, Tesla disclosed on Monday that Jerome Guillen, president of automotive, has transitioned to the role of President, Tesla Heavy Trucking.





Tesla recently revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.





According to early estimates from analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities, Tesla has already made a profit of about $1 billion over the last month from its investment in Bitcoin.





"Based on our calculations, we estimate that Tesla so far has made roughly $1 billion of profit over the last month to put this in perspective, Tesla is on a trajectory to make more from its Bitcoin investments than profits from selling its (electric vehicle) cars in all of 2020," Ives wrote in a note published recently.