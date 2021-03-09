Covid vax-related phishing attacks up 26 percent: Report

New Delhi :

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the heightened fear and uncertainty prevailing around the Covid-19 vaccine to launch attacks using urgency, social engineering, and other common tactics to lure victims, found the study by researchers at cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda Networks.





While most vaccine-related phishing attacks analysed by the researchers were scams, many used more targeted techniques such as brand impersonation and business email compromise.





Vaccine-related phishing emails impersonated a well-known brand or organisation and included a link to a phishing website advertising early access to vaccines, offering vaccinations in exchange for a payment, or even impersonating health care professionals requesting personal information to check eligibility for a vaccine.





Business Email Compromise (BEC), which has been one of the most damaging email threats in the past few years, costing businesses over $26 billion dollars is now being used by attackers for vaccine-related topics, said the report.





Attackers are conducting highly targeted attacks to impersonate employees needing an urgent favour while they are getting a vaccine or an HR specialist advising that the organisation has secured vaccines for their employees.





"Interestingly, vaccine-related lateral phishing attacks have been spiking around the same time when major Covid-19 vaccines are announced and approved around the world," Murali Urs, Country Manager-India, Barracuda Networks, said in a statement.





To ensure protection against vaccine-related phishing, businesses need to stay vigilant about all vaccine-related emails.





They must avoid clicking on typical links or open attachments that include offers to get the Covid-19 vaccine early, join a vaccine waiting list, and have the vaccine shipped directly to them.