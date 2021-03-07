Google rolls out Android 12 developer preview 1.1

San Francisco :

It brings improvements in several areas like privacy, security, battery life, and performance.

The new build is rolling out over-the-air for those who have the previous one installed, and it's a small 5MB download, reports GSMArena.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 fixes a number of things like the issue of intermittent disconnections from WiFi even when a signal is strong. Some devices display a "System UI keeps stopping" message, that has been fixed already.

Other issues fixed are as follows: partial wake locks causing excessive battery drain, unresponsive fingerprint reader, Settings app crashing if a user accesses app notification settings, system UI freezing after the device is updated, some devices rebooting intermittently, and devices rebooting after a user unlocks the device using a PIN.

The new developer preview also offers pre-release APIs for developers. It has passed preliminary testing and will still be improved over time.



