Apple discontinues iMac Pro, available only till 'supplies last'

The Apple Store on Friday took down all build-to-order configurations for the product, 9to5Mac reported on Saturday.





And even for those who want to grab the few remaining devices, there is not much choice left.





The Apple Store shows that only one model is now available. This device with base configuration is priced at $4999.





However, third-party retailers have some other stock-keeping units (SKUs) for the time being, said the report.





The report comes at a time when there is buzz about Apple planning to launch a new range of iMacs soon with next-generation Apple silicon CPUs and GPUs.





The reasons behind Apple's apparent move to discontinue the iMac Pro, which was introduced in 2017, are, however, far from clear.





Nor is it known how well the device, which targeted high-end customers requiring workstation Intel Xeon CPUs with more power, was received by consumers.





However, its sheen was somewhat reduced by the 2019 Mac Pro tower.





Apple is now rumoured to be gearing up for launch of a new line of iMac with thin bezels similar in style to the Apple Pro Display XDR, although there is no confirmation on the exact date of such a launch.