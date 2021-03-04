Redmi Note 10 Series with quad rear cameras launched

New Delhi :

The regular Redmi Note 10 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage options and its price starts at Rs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options carry a price tag of Rs 16,999 and 18,999 respectively.





The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also comes with the same storage option as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Its price starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The top model of 8GB RAM and 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 21,999.





"With the launch of our 10th generation of Redmi Note Series, we are bringing supercharged devices and a revolutionary change in this segment by taking every piece of technology such as a camera, display, and performance, a notch higher," Sneha Tainwala, Business Head, Redmi India, said in a statement.





In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness.





The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.





On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.





For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.





The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.





Redmi Note 10 Pro features the same display as the Note 10 Pro Max.





The smartphone is powered by the same Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.





For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.





The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.





The Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.





The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with a maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU.





For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.





The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box.