TikTok launches safety advisory council for Europe

London :

Amid safety concerns, short video platform TikTok has launched a Safety Advisory Council for Europe to rope in external experts for addressing content moderation issues.





The move follows reports by EU consumer protection agencies accusing TikTok of breaching consumer protection and privacy rules, including child safety-specific concerns, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

The death of a girl in Italy who reportedly participated in a "black-out" challenge on the platform in January also sparked controversy.

TikTok said that the Safety Advisory Council for Europe will bring together leaders from academia and civil society from all around Europe.

"Each member brings a different, fresh perspective on the challenges we face and members will provide subject matter expertise as they advise on our content moderation policies and practices," TikTok said in a statement.

"Not only will they support us in developing forward-looking policies that address the challenges we face today, they will also help us to identify emerging issues that affect TikTok and our community in the future," it added.

The inaugural members of TikTok's European Safety Advisory Council include Alex Holmes, Deputy CEO of the UK non-profit The Diana Award and founder of peer to peer support programme Anti-Bullying Ambassadors; Ian Power, CEO of the Irish not-for-profit, Community Creations; and Judy Korn, CEO of the German organisation Violence Prevention Network, among others.

"Safety is the bedrock of our diverse, creative community, which is why our work in this space is never done. We are always reviewing our existing features and policies, and innovating to take bold new measures to prioritise safety," TikTok said.



