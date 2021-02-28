Huawei aims to make electric cars later this year

Beijing :

Chinese tech giant Huawei is planning to make electric cars under its own brand, and some models may even be launched before the end of this year.





According to GSMArena, Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, who was in charge of the company's amazing rise in the smartphone world, is said to shift his focus to EVs, which will target the mass-market segment.

Huawei is in talks with state-owned Changan Automobile and other automakers to use their car plants to make its electric vehicles (EVs), according to two of the people familiar with the matter.

Huawei is also in discussions with Beijing-backed BAIC Group's BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture its EVs.

In addition, another Chinese tech company Xiaomi is also planning to build its own car and is considering it as a strategic decision, but specific details and the path it aims to take are yet to be determined.

As far as project leadership is concerned, Xiaomi's current CEO, Lei Jun, will be directly heading it.

Back in 2013, Lei Jun had visited the US twice to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and now it seems that its interest on the field has grown.

The Indian market has also seen a demand for smart vehicles, and auto companies like Tata, Mahindra and others are offering their electric vehicles.



