Lenovo to launch new Legion gaming phone this Spring

Beijing :

In his post on Weibo, Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin said the phone will be feature-packed and will not compromise on anything to achieve the ultimate gaming experience, reports GSMArena.





He also promised a Spring release for the handset. The new handset may carry the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 moniker.





As a gaming flagship, it is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will probably come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.





The smartphone will have some sort of active cooling, being it built-in or an attachable accessory.





The upcoming device is also expected to feature an AMOLED screen with at least 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.





The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display.