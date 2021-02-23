Google Cloud targets India's public sector for growth

New Delhi :

This empanelment will enable the Indian public sector to deploy on Google Cloud, including government agencies at the Central and state level, and PSUs across sectors like power, transportation, oil & gas, public finance, etc, said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.





He said that Google Cloud is designed, built, and operated with security at its core.





"Government and enterprises want to work with us because we're focused on the best service and technology?not because they don't have choice or agility," Bedi said.





"As we continue to invest in further evolving our infrastructure and expanding our reach into regulated industries; public sector organisations in India can now leverage the power of the cloud to accelerate digital services and to drive innovation."





The company is gearing up to launch its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) region in Delhi this year, which will be its second cloud region in India since its technical infrastructure in Mumbai was launched in 2017.





"Today, many of the largest organisations in India trust Google Cloud, including Wipro, Sharechat,, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, Nobroker.com, Cleartrip and many others," Bedi said.