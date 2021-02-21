Survival Z Game Now Available For Free Via Apple Arcade

New Delhi :

Apple Arcade has added a new game Survival Z from Ember Entertainment to its growing catalogue of more than 145 games.





Survival Z is a tower-defence type of game, with 50 levels. Its map offers multiple routes for a more replayable game.





There are 15 playable characters available in Survival Z who can also be levelled up and upgraded to make them more potent in the never-ending battle against the zombie hordes.





Arcade recently added two new games "Reigns: Beyond" from Devolver Digital and "All of You" from Alike Studio.





The subscription gaming service costs Rs 99 a month and lets people play more than 120 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.





In addition, with the release of Apple's new iPhone 12 devices, one can get a three-month free trial of Apple's gaming service with the purchase of a new device.