iPadOS 14.5 Beta Adds Apple Pencil Scribble Support For More Languages

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple with iPadOS 14.5 beta is expanding Apple Pencil 'Scribble' support for German, French, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese.





Apple earlier with iPadOS 14 added an Apple Pencil feature called "Scribble", which lets users write in any text field on the iPad, with the handwritten text then converted automatically into typed text. When Scribble first launched, it was only limited to the English and Chinese languages.





According to MacRumors, with the beta installed on an iPad, users in these countries can now write in their native languages. Enabling a language is done through the "Keyboard" section of the Settings app.





In addition, Apple has also started rolling out the public beta update for iOS 14.5.





The second version of iOS 14.5 beta with build number 18E5154f is available for download via an over-the-air update and both users and developers who have opted for the beta program can access it in the phone's Settings.





The new iOS 14.5 beta update brings with it over 200 new emojis including a new AirPods Max emoji.





The new update also brings with it new shortcuts for apps including 'Take Screenshot', 'Orientation Lock' where the Shortcuts app sets the screen orientation to 'on' or 'off'.