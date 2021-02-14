UAE probe sends first image of Mars to national space agency

Abu Dhabi :

The picture was shared in a tweet by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





Alongside the image, he tweeted: "The transmission of the Hope Probe's first image of Mars is a defining moment in our history and marks the UAE joining advanced nations involved in space exploration."





"We hope this mission will lead to new discoveries about Mars which will benefit humanity," he added.





According to express.co.uk, the Al Amal mission hopes to provide the most complete picture of the Martian atmosphere yet.





The Emirates Mars Mission is a United Arab Emirates Space Agency uncrewed space exploration mission to Mars. The Hope spacecraft was launched on July 19 last year and reached Mars on February 9 this year.





The probe will study daily and seasonal weather cycles, weather events in the lower atmosphere such as dust storms, and how the weather varies in different regions of the planet, the report said. In addition, the spacecraft will gain insight into Mars' atmospheric hydrogen and oxygen loss and other possible reasons behind the planet's drastic climate changes.